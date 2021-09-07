7 Sept 2021
Veterinary Nurse of the Year 2020 Chloe Mackintosh.
Blue Cross is calling on vet teams, as well as animal lovers and pet owners, across the UK to nominate their Veterinary Nurse of the Year 2021, with the award to be presented at BVNA Congress, which takes place in Telford on 2 to 4 October.
The charity’s award recognises the dedication of the country’s vet nurses and their invaluable support to their veterinary teams, the nation’s pets and their owners. The award will be given to a vet nurse who not only cares for sick and injured pets, but also encourages responsible pet ownership and improves pet welfare in their community.
David Catlow, Blue Cross director of veterinary clinical services, said: “The veterinary profession faced difficult times for much of the past couple of years, but vet nurses strove on to provide their usual professionalism, compassion, and special care for pets and their owners.
“Now, more than ever, we need to recognise their invaluable work, and the incredible reassurances and support they offer pet owners, and how they are dedicated to helping the welfare of the nation’s pets in their communities.”
Last year the award went to Chloe Mackintosh – a veterinary nurse at RSPCA Harmsworth Memorial Animal Hospital in North London – who was nominated for her passion and commitment to animal welfare.
The deadline for entries is 20 September. To nominate a VN, visit the Blue Cross website.
The award will be presented on Saturday 2 October at the BVNA’s hybrid congress event.