10 Jun 2022
The charity’s award recognises the dedication of the country’s vet nurses and their invaluable support to their veterinary teams, the nation’s pets and pet owners.
The search is on to find the top UK veterinary nurse of 2022, with Blue Cross opening nominations for its “Veterinary Nurse of the Year” award.
The charity is calling on vet teams, as well as animal lovers and pet owners, across the UK to nominate their VN of 2022, with the award to be presented at BVNA Congress, which takes place in Telford on 7 to 9 October.
The award is given to a vet nurse who not only cares for sick and injured pets, but goes the extra mile to encourage responsible pet ownership and improve pet welfare in their community.
Last year‘s award was presented to Rachel Bourne of Broughton Veterinary Group in Broughton Astley, Leicestershire.
Miss Bourne was nominated as “a true animal advocate” who “challenges the veterinary team to consistently improve standards of care, through cat-friendly clinics, improved pain management, postoperative care and monitoring, to name just a few”.
Kelly Grellier, chief operating officer at Blue Cross, said: “Blue Cross is proud to offer this award in appreciation of the commitment of vet nurses across the UK who work tirelessly to improve the lives of our pets, other animals and their owners.
“We are looking for vet nurses who really go that extra mile to support pet owners in their communities, who have a significant impact in improving the nation’s animal welfare.”
To nominate a vet nurse, complete the nomination form on the Blue Cross website. Nominations close on Wednesday 31 August 2022.