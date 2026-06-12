12 Jun 2026
Free session aims to build confidence in recognising BOAS severity, selecting appropriate candidates for surgery and supporting patients throughout the peri-operative period.
A free online CPD event will explore the assessment and management of brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (BOAS) in July.
South Downs Veterinary Referrals will host the session with vet and advanced practitioner in small animal surgery Laura Jenner.
The virtual hour-long event runs from 12:30pm on Wednesday 1 July.
It will guide attendees from initial grading through to surgical intervention, recovery and emergency management.
The session, which will include a Q&A with Mrs Jenner, will cover:
Registration for the CPD is free and can be completed online.