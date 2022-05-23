23 May 2022
Katie Marlow, an SVN at Broadway Veterinary Surgery.
Broadway Veterinary Surgery near Liverpool has announced the launch of a structure to create more career development opportunities for its vet nurses.
To coincide with Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month (VNAM), the Wirral practice has made a string of senior appointments to its overall nursing team.
Eve Griffiths has been appointed as clinical nursing manager and will work with lead veterinary nurse at Broadway’s Bebington surgery, Karen McArdle, to help steer the nursing team, and provide opportunities to develop clinical and leadership skills for both individuals and practice as a whole.
The restructure has also seen the new position of educational lead created, with Aimee Foden taking on that role to provide support to Broadway’s team of two patient care assistants, five student nurses and five registered veterinary nurses.
Ms Griffiths said: “We feel it’s essential our nursing team feels valued and is developed to its full potential.
“This is the driving force behind introducing this innovative Linnaeus nursing structure across our three practices.
“The aim is to fully support the progression of our team members at all levels, aiding their career progression and providing a clear pathway from PCA [patient care assistant], to SVN, to RVN and beyond, along with creating a number of opportunities across our group of practices.”
Broadway is one of numerous practices to introduce the new structure for its nursing team across the Linnaeus group which, in chief nursing officer Andrea Jeffery, has had a nursing presence on its executive board since 2019.
Dr Jeffery, who has completed a PhD investigating the factors that influence retention within the vet nursing profession, has spearheaded the creation of a central support veterinary nursing team at Linnaeus to help its nursing population develop a clear career framework to facilitate skill set development of RVNs throughout their careers.
Dr Jeffery said: “We’re really excited to see the implementation of this nursing structure at Broadway Veterinary Surgery.
“We place a real emphasis on the importance our nurses play in helping us provide a better world for pets, and this move really highlights the opportunities and support on offer at Broadway.”