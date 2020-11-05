5 Nov 2020
Course sponsored by Royal Canin equates to 30 CPD hours and combines online lectures, a practical teaching day, and resources and quizzes.
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The BSAVA has added a nutrition course to its Veterinary Nurse Merit Awards (VNMAs).
The course, sponsored by Royal Canin, combines online lectures, a practical teaching day, resources and quizzes, and a discussion and Q&A forum, and culminates in a clinical assessment.
VNs completing the course will be awarded a BSAVA Veterinary Nurse Merit Award in Nutrition, and receive a certificate and badge.
Lucie Goodwin, the BSAVA’s head of education, said: “We are pleased to be able to add this important and highly topical course to our expanding repertoire of learning resources for RVNs.
“Practices really recognise the value of VNMAs and are continuing to send their nursing teams on multiple courses.”
The new nutrition VNMA, which starts in March 2021, will be led by RVN Georgia Woods, who holds a Canine and Feline Veterinary Health Nutrition Certificate and an American Veterinary Technician Specialist Nutrition Certificate.
She is also a Royal Canin weight management clinic nurse at the University of Liverpool Small Animal Teaching Hospital, where she deals exclusively with pet obesity and nutrition.
The nutrition course costs £525 for BSAVA members or £787.50 for non-members.
For more information, visit the BSAVA website or email.