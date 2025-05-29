29 May 2025
Niall Connell and Jo Megarity, who will be the first-ever RVN, will formally take up roles on 19 June.
Jo Megarity and Niall Connell have joined the BSAVA board of officers.
The BSAVA has appointed a pair of new trustees to its board of officers, including the first vet nurse.
RCVS fellowship board chair Niall Connell will take over the role of junior vice-president, while RVN Jo Megarity will succeed Jim Hughes as honorary treasurer.
The pair will formally take up their posts at the BSAVA’s annual meeting on 19 June, when the association’s president Julian Hoad will move into the position of senior vice-president, making way for his successor David Godfrey.
Mrs Megarity is the secretary of the Association of Zoo and Exotic Veterinary Nurses and served as president of the BVNA for 2019-20; she has volunteered for the BSAVA’s education committee for the past 18 months.
She has earned several honours since joining the veterinary profession in 2007, including an RCVS Innovation Award, the International Fund for Animal Welfare Animal Advocate Award and being named the Blue Cross Veterinary Nurse of the Year.
Mrs Megarity said: “I am delighted to join the BSAVA board and am very much looking forward to the challenge.
She added: “It’s an honour to be the first ever nurse appointed as a BSAVA trustee and further shows the associations commitment to supporting the veterinary team approach; ensuring that nursing skill sets are both included and celebrated across all aspects of the association.”
Dr Connell has served as RCVS president and treasurer, as well as a 10-year stint on the RCVS council.
He became FRCVS for meritorious contributions to the veterinary profession in 2022 and has also previously worked with the BSAVA’s volunteer development committee.
“I am thrilled to be accepted for this role,” he said of his new position. “BSAVA is an incredible organisation and their important work in the veterinary community has helped to empower me through most of my professional career.”
BSAVA chief executive Amanda Stranack said: “We are delighted to welcome Niall and Jo to the BSAVA board of officers.
“Their combined insight, experience and passion for the veterinary profession will be a huge asset as we continue to evolve.
“We look forward to the fresh perspectives they will bring to the association’s strategic direction.”