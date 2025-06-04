4 Jun 2025
Association says it has “decided to retire” its annual event to focus its resources in other areas.
Image: BSAVA
BSAVA has announced the end of its flagship congress after 68 years.
In a shock announcement that will take many small animal vets and VNs by surprise, BSAVA president Julian Hoad said a decision had been made “to retire” the spring event to focus resources on new initiatives.
A mainstay of the veterinary calendar, thousands from the profession decamped to Birmingham each March, where the event took over the ICC for clinical sessions, the National Indoor Arena for its exhibition and amassed an estimated £15 million for the city’s economy.
In 2018, the association announced a new era, with it moving to Manchester Central from 2021 in a three-year deal.
But COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 Birmingham finale, while a virtual event took place in 2021.
It has now been announced the March 2025 congress in Manchester was the last one, and instead the BSAVA, which consulted within before the decision, said it would focus resources on “new initiatives it believes will better serve members”.
Mr Hoad said: “The BSAVA needs to adapt as the landscape changes and as the profession continues to innovate and grow.
“We’ve conducted extensive research with our members on their education and development needs and the future requirements of the wider profession. It’s clear that we need to adapt to offer more agile solutions which will bring huge benefits to vets and veterinary nurses.
“With that in mind, the BSAVA has decided that it’s time to retire congress. We believe we will deliver better value to our members by pursuing new opportunities and developing more versatile product innovations.
“As an organisation we’re extremely proud of the legacy congress leaves behind. It’s been a cherished and valuable event for the profession over the last 68 years, and we want to thank all who’ve been part of that legacy.”