9 Nov 2026
The leaflets guide clients through commonly performed procedures including diagnostic imaging and testing, castration and spaying.
The BSAVA has launched a series of client information leaflets to help veterinary teams improve communication with pet owners around common veterinary services.
The association said the leaflets are also intended to support the Competition and Markets Authority’s remedies around transparency and are designed to be shared during consultations alongside financial estimates.
They aim to help improve client understanding of what common diagnostic tests and procedures involve, why they might be recommended and what to expect from their pet’s care.
Radiography, ultrasonography, CT and MR imaging, biochemistry, haematology and endocrine testing, castration and open and laparoscopic spaying are among the procedures covered, with more to be added in the future.
BSAVA president Susan Little said: “Providing clear explanations of diagnostic tests and procedures is an important part of every consultation, but it can sometimes be difficult to cover everything clients need to know in the time available.
“These leaflets have been developed as a practical resource for veterinary teams, helping to support conversations with pet owners and reinforce key information that can be referred back to after the appointment.”
Association members can access the leaflets through the BSAVA Library and print them for distribution among clients.