16 Feb 2021
The second edition of the book has been edited by Emma Gerrard and condenses knowledge from a range of BSAVA titles.
The BSAVA has updated its popular Pocketbook for Veterinary Nurses to reflect the expanding responsibilities of the VN profession.
This second edition – edited by RVN Emma Gerrard, who is a BSAVA committee member and incoming chairman of the BSAVA Cymru/Wales region – builds on the work of Louise O’Dwyer, who edited the first edition.
Larger than the first edition, the book condenses knowledge from a range of BSAVA titles, and is bolstered by external sources and sections written by Miss Gerrard.
Notable additions this time include:
The BSAVA Pocketbook for Veterinary Nurses is laid out with an awareness of the value of time in a busy clinical setting, with sections arranged alphabetically and cross referenced for ease of use, and is presented in full-colour, with numerous illustrations and tools.
BSAVA president Ian Ramsey said: “Animals are more likely to get better, and get better faster, if they have good nursing care. This book is packed with the sort of information that allows nurses to deliver that care.
“It is presented in a format that makes it easy to carry around, but it will find its home at the heart of the clinic.”
The BSAVA Pocketbook for Veterinary Nurses second edition is available from the BSAVA website. It is priced at £15 for BSAVA members and £25 for non-members.
New BSAVA VN members and existing members who renew in 2021 will receive a free copy of the book.