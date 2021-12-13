13 Dec 2021
The British Veterinary Dental Association (BVDA) is encouraging VNs to sign up to its final dentistry webinar of 2021.
The “Talking Teeth” webinars focus on a variety of dentistry topics, with the final instalment in the series focusing on nurse team members.
The webinar – “To occlude or malocclude” – will be hosted by RVN Sarah Ramsden, aka “The Dental RVN”, on Wednesday 15 December at 8pm.
During this session Mrs Ramsden will talk about the dental examination and nurse consultations, giving VNs more tools to help their patients.
The webinar counts as CPD and is free to all BVDA members – membership costs £30 per year.
Webinars can also be purchased online by non-members, and students qualify for free BVDA membership.