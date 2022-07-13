13 Jul 2022
Six new candidates have been elected from the 12 candidates who stood for election.
Image © Anton Sokolov / Fotolia
The BVNA has announced its 2022 council election results with six new faces, including an SVN, voted on to BVNA council.
Twelve candidates stood for election, with 266 votes cast in the poll.
The new candidates are:
Bronwyn Bailey was appointed, uncontested, as a student member.
Taking to the BVNA president Instagram page, Alex Taylor said: “BVNA would like to thank all candidates who took part in this year’s election process, all its members who voted, and congratulate those candidates who have been voted on to BVNA council.”
On its blog, the BVNA added: “The BVNA would like to congratulate all successful candidates and looks forward to welcoming them to BVNA council in October.”
The elected candidates will be presented to the BVNA’s annual meeting, which takes place at BVNA Congress, for ratification on Sunday 9 October 2022.