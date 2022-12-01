1 Dec 2022
Organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding to achieve the shared objective of supporting mental health in the veterinary community.
From left: BVNA mental health and well-being team coordinator and council member Rebecca Winter; BVNA president Charlotte Pace; and Vetlife trustee James Russell.
The BVNA has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vetlife, after it was announced as president Charlotte Pace’s charity of choice for her presidential year at BVNA Congress.
The MoU lays out how the two organisations will work together to achieve the shared objective of supporting mental health and well-being in the veterinary community through their individual and joint activities.
Ms Pace, who is a passionate advocate for supporting mental health in veterinary nurses, said: “Selecting Vetlife as the chosen charity for my presidential year is a privilege because they provide an exceptional service for the veterinary profession.
“This is also perfect timing, because in the last couple of months, the changes to the Vetlife articles mean that registered veterinary nurses can become full Vetlife members, stand for nomination as trustees and apply for financial support.”
Ms Pace added: “I am very proud to be part of the Vetlife and BVNA communities, so this collaboration is very dear to my heart. I have no doubt that the partnership between the BVNA and Vetlife will benefit the veterinary nursing profession, and help improve the well-being of nurses for many years to come.”
Welcoming the joint signing of the MoU, Vetlife president Graham Dick said: “I am especially pleased that the recent changes to the articles of association of Vetlife have embraced the significance of veterinary nurses as an essential part of professional veterinary teams.
“This memorandum of understanding between Vetlife and the BVNA helps further to ensure that both our organisations can work closely together to enhance support for the veterinary nursing community.”