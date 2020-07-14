14 Jul 2020
Six new full members and one student member have been appointed to BVNA council following its 2020 election.
Image © Anton Sokolov / Fotolia
Six new faces and one new student member have joined BVNA council following its 2020 election.
Fourteen candidates stood for full membership, with a tie for the sixth and final full council seat decided by an anonymised council vote.
The six candidates elected are:
Molly Vallance was appointed, uncontested, as a student member.
BVNA president Jo Hinde said: “For the first time in BVNA history, there was a tie for the final council seat.
“On Saturday 11 July, during the main council meeting, the full council was presented with the anonymised manifestos of the two tied candidates and each council member voted for their preferred candidate.
“This was an unprecedented situation for us and I’m very pleased that we were able to resolve the issue in a fair and timely manner.”
She added: “I would like to thank all of the 296 members for taking the time to vote and I am very much looking forward to meeting our newly elected council members soon.”