18 Jun 2020
Association to host free online weekend as a celebration of veterinary nursing, with interactive workshops, keynote speakers, quizzes, competitions and much more.
The BVNA will be hosting a free online alternative to its 2020 congress after announcing its This Is Us 2020 event will take place from 9 to 11 October.
Described as a celebration of veterinary nursing, organisers are promising an event that will be “inspiring and entertaining” with “lots of engagement and fun activities” for participants.
The announcement comes after the BVNA asked VNs what they would like from an online event.
Running from lunchtime on Friday 9 October, the event will feature:
BVNA president Jo Hinde said: “This unique weekend will be packed full of inspiration and fun – just what we need to lift our spirits during these difficult times.
“I know just how important our normal congress is for the BVNA ‘family’ to get together with old friends and new, and I really wanted to try to capture this party spirit to go hand in hand with providing some excellent interactive CPD, the chance to hear from some of our industry’s most revered individuals and, of course, the glittering awards night, where we will be highlighting an array of amazing individuals who go above and beyond.”