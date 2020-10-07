7 Oct 2020
The winners will be announced at the association’s virtual awards evening during its This Is Us 2020 event.
Chloe Mai Burrows is one of the finalists in the Help in the Community Award.
The BVNA has announced the finalists for the BVNA Awards, with the winners to be announced at the association’s virtual awards evening during This Is Us 2020.
Nine VNs have been named across three different categories.
The award categories and finalists are:
BVNA president Jo Hinde said: “I am thrilled at the launch of the BVNA’s new awards. We have an amazing opportunity to highlight the huge dedication, passion and inspiration veterinary nurses bring to the profession.
“It is always uplifting to celebrate and recognise those who have excelled, and all of our finalists are very deserving of the accolade.”
The awards evening starts at 6:30pm on Saturday 10 October, with celebrated keynote speaker Jane Goodall DBE.
The evening is being streamed live via the BVNA Facebook page, as well as to event delegates via Zoom.