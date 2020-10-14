14 Oct 2020
The evening started with an inspirational keynote from Jane Goodall DBE, followed by the award winners being announced by association junior vice-president Jo Oakden.
Anti-clockwise from top: Christine Robinson, Bethany Scott and Courtney Scales.
Winners of the BVNA Awards have been announced by the association.
The trio were named during a virtual awards evening on 10 October at the BVNA’s This Is Us event – a celebration of veterinary nursing.
The winners are:
The awards, which were live streamed via the BVNA’s Facebook page and to event delegates via Zoom, were opened by an inspirational keynote speech from Jane Goodall DBE, followed by the awards presentation, hosted by BVNA junior vice-president Jo Oakden.
Mrs Oakden said: “It was fantastic to see all the worthy nominees and finalists for our new BVNA Awards, and Hill’s and Blue Cross awards.
“The high standards, dedication, and resilience of our profession was demonstrated with all of our nominees and the winners of the awards, showing they can adapt and overcome to be champions in our profession, and to help educate those within and outside the profession.”
“It was a huge honour to be able to present these awards and still keep the celebratory feel in these unusual times. A huge congratulations to all our winners.”