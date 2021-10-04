4 Oct 2021
Kirsty Cavill, Aneesa Malik, Sarah Coton and Flick Caldwell all received awards during the ceremony, which was held at the BVNA’s annual congress in Telford (2 to 4 October).
Vet nurses who went “above and beyond” in their duties during the past 12 months have been honoured at the 2021 BVNA Congress awards.
The accolades were handed out as part of the BVNA’s annual congress held at the International Centre in Telford from 2 to 4 October.
For vet nurses who have gone to great lengths to support and teach others as well as encourage positive change or generally acting like a role model.
Winner: Kirsty Cavill
Aimed at vet nurses who have written pieces encouraging positive change or improved clinical standard in practice.
Winner: Aneesa Malik
For vet nurses who have championed green causes within their practice or outside it.
Winner: Sarah Coton
For a vet nurse who has helped pave the way for promoting mental health and welfare within the profession.
Winner: Flick Caldwell
BVNA president Jo Oakden said: “What an awards ceremony we had at the BVNA dinner dance 2021. It was incredible to share some of the finalists’ videos – they were full of passion and inspiration.
“Congratulations to all of our nominees for the BVNA awards – it really was truly a demonstration of veterinary nurses championing veterinary nurses, but an even bigger congratulations to our awards winners, for the BVNA awards, but also the Hill’s awards and the Blue Cross Vet Nurse of the Year award.
“Be proud – I really am – to be part of such an amazing profession that has an amazing supportive community. Well done all.”