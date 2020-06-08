8 Jun 2020
Organisers are planning an online event for the veterinary nurse profession, but exact details and dates are yet to be confirmed.
The BVNA has decided the 47th BVNA Congress will not go ahead this year.
In recent weeks, a number of BVNA members, exhibitors and speakers had expressed concerns about their health and safety if they attended this year’s event – due to take place in October –and others reported that their employers were not allowing them to travel to external events until after Christmas this year.
The final decision was founded on the uncertainty facing large-scale events going ahead due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, and the health risks to BVNA members, speakers, exhibitors, suppliers, staff and the public.
Organisers are planning a virtual event to celebrate the veterinary nursing profession and the BVNA that will include first-class keynote speakers, interactive workshops, live interviews, themed virtual networking and evening social quizzes.
BVNA president Jo Hinde said: “This is the first time the BVNA has not been able to hold its congress and it was an exceptionally sad decision to have to make; however, it is vital we play our part in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and put public safety first.
“However, we cannot let the occasion pass without marking it – hence offering a weekend that celebrates all things vet nurse. Our congress has always been about more than just high-quality CPD: it’s where the BVNA family get together with friends – old and new.”
Mrs Hinde continued: “We understand just how isolated and exhausted the veterinary community is feeling right now, and how this has negatively affected individuals’ mental health.
“As such, we want to provide an online space to facilitate those catch ups, hear from inspiring speakers and most of all… have fun.
“I am very excited about the new event, and hope vet nurses and the wider veterinary community can join us for what promises to be a fabulous time.”
Following its decision to cancel congress this year, the BVNA is encouraging veterinary nurses to share their views on what a successful virtual event could look like via an online survey.