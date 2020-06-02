2 Jun 2020
Organisers are planning to hold a live event again in October, but will follow Government advice and say they may have to make alternative plans.
The BVNA is proceeding with its plans for an annual congress in October, but said it may have to consider other options depending on Government advice.
BVNA Congress is scheduled to take place from 9 to 11 October at the Telford International Centre in Shropshire.
Promising a full refund in the event of it being cancelled, a statement on the website reads: “We hope we don’t have to cancel, but just in case, we’re exploring options to create an alternative, virtual, online congress. So whatever happens, you won’t miss out on your CPD.”
In its monthly BVNA Buzz column in VN Times (June issue), the association said: “With uncertainty around how the Government will advise on large social and business gatherings for autumn, the BVNA is considering its options on whether to go ahead with BVNA Congress 2020 as a live event or, like so many other associations, consider the alternatives.
“At the moment, the association’s message is: ‘We’re still planning on going ahead and will let you know as soon as possible if this changes.’”