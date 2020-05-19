19 May 2020
“I am delighted with the number of RVNs that have applied to join BVNA council and pleased that the number of applicants continues to increase...” – Jo Hinde, BVNA president.
Image © Anton Sokolov / Fotolia
The BVNA has announced that the number of nominees for council has almost doubled from previous years.
This year, 14 RVNs have been nominated – almost double from 2019 – with voting due to start on 1 June for full or student members of BVNA.
The nominees are:
BVNA president Jo Hinde said: “I am delighted with the number of RVNs that have applied to join BVNA council and pleased that the number of applicants continues to increase, as this ensures the BVNA can continue to be the strong voice for veterinary nursing.
“This year’s nominees highlight the diversity the veterinary nursing career can provide, and I’m very much looking forward to learning more about each of them as his or her individual election campaigns progress.”