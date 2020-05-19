Emily Gardiner-Warren

Charlotte Pace

Claire Sincock

Lyndsay Hughes

Susannah Phillips

Craig Tessyman

Lynn Irving

Lacey Pitcher

Lucy Toombs

Zara Livingstone

Laura Richards

Rebecca Winter

Krishna Mistry

Laura Rosewell

‘Strong voice’

BVNA president Jo Hinde said: “I am delighted with the number of RVNs that have applied to join BVNA council and pleased that the number of applicants continues to increase, as this ensures the BVNA can continue to be the strong voice for veterinary nursing.