11 Nov 2022
The survey – which was due to close at the end of this month – has been extended until 31 December 2022 to give the profession and public more opportunity to respond.
Launched in September, the survey is gathering information to support the BVNA’s campaign for statutory protection of the title “veterinary nurse”. It was due to close at the end of November.
The BVNA said it has received a strong level of support so far, but to give members of the veterinary profession and the public as much opportunity as possible to respond, it has extended the closing date to 31 December.
The survey aims to gauge how veterinary professionals feel about the title not being protected and how this may impact them in their work – themselves, their patients and pet owners.
It will also provide more detail on the current understanding of the role of the veterinary nurse among the public and how they feel about the potential use of unqualified staff.
Veterinary practices are also encouraged to share the survey aimed at the public among their clients.
BVNA president Charlotte Pace said: “As the new president of the BVNA, I believe it is important to continue to support its ‘Protect the Title’ campaign.
“It is time veterinary nurses are recognised for the important job they do and the training they have undergone.
“The formal training that veterinary nurses are required to undertake provides the profession with standards to work to and a framework for animal welfare. It also educates on important subjects such as one health, because animal welfare and public health go hand in hand.”
Ms Pace continued: “This campaign will take time, but our voices are being heard. On 25 October and 2 November, the BVNA was invited to the Houses of Parliament by the BVA to discuss with politicians and Lords the wider changes that need to be made to current legislation, including protection of the title ‘veterinary nurse’.
“To make protecting the title a realistic achievement, we need the help of the veterinary profession as a whole – all stakeholders, including the public. So far, we have had a strong response to the surveys.
“However, to make our argument for change as compelling as possible, we need as much participation as possible – especially from members of the public.
“We hope that extending the survey will enable even more people to get behind the campaign.”
The campaign is supported by the BVA and RCVS, and representatives from each will be delivering an online panel discussion on Wednesday 16 November, hosted by the BVNA.
It will provide delegates with the opportunity to ask questions about the campaign and gain an insight into the process of legislative change.
Respondents can enter a prize draw to win a £25 Amazon voucher, with winners selected every two weeks throughout the survey period.
Surveys for both the veterinary profession and the public can be found online.