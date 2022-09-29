29 Sept 2022
The app, available on Apple and Android devices, has been designed to help delegates schedule their time and enhance their congress experience.
The BVNA has launched a mobile app to help delegates navigate its 2022 congress.
The BVNA says the app has all the important information needed for the event – which takes place at the Telford International Centre from Friday 7 October until Sunday 9 October – plus features to enhance delegates’ experience.
Using the app, available on iOS and Android, delegates will be able to view a list of exhibitors, locate them on the interactive exhibition floor plan and add a bookmark as a reminder to visit during the event.
Delegates will also be able to view the full lecture and workshop programme, and add sessions into their own schedule.
BVNA president Alex Taylor said: “The BVNA wanted to develop a handy app for delegates to use at congress, as we believe nurses’ time is precious.
“The app will enable delegates to make the most out of congress, keep track of their scheduled CPD and, hopefully, give them more time for networking and relaxing.”
The app can be downloaded by logging into the BVNA’s congress event page.