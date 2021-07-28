28 Jul 2021
The association is looking forward to welcoming vet nurses in person and online to its 2021 event in October.
The BVNA has announced its 2021 congress is going ahead as a hybrid event with, for the first time, a digital congress guide.
Following Government announcements on the easing of lockdown restrictions, the BVNA is looking forward to welcoming vet nurses in person and online to its 2021 event from 2 to 4 October.
The organisation is building on the success of its online This Is Us event in 2020, which attracted more than 1,000 attendees.
BVNA Congress 2021 will be live streaming three tracks over the three-day event, which will include keynote speakers, some of the fringe events and the pub quiz night.
The BVNA says the health and safety of delegates and attendees has been an integral part of the planning of the event, with COVID measures and the venue safety standards being in place.
This year’s event sees interactive and facilitated seminars, lectures and practical workshops. Energising keep fit and belly dancing sessions will be available, plus speed networking to break the ice to help meet lots of new people and friends. Also, media partner VN Times is bringing its popular virtual event to congress, with VN Happy Hour Live taking place on Sunday 3 October and streaming live across the congress.
VN Futures is hosting two interactive fringe events, while keynote speakers for congress include Kate Humble, Ellie West, Megan Brashear and Jane Hurst.
BVNA president Jo Oakden said: “We are really looking forward to getting back to a face-to-face event – it is long overdue. We need that opportunity to get together with our peers outside of day-to-day work and have a little fun while learning.
“The BVNA has always appreciated and understood the ‘family’ feel of its congress, and we learned a lot hosting an online event last year; understanding the fact not everyone will be able to attend in person, we wanted to bridge that exclusivity of having to attend in person by creating this fantastic hybrid event.
“Our learning streams are packed, and what’s best is you don’t have to choose between one or the other as they are all being recorded, so you can choose what you attend live and what you catch up on later. We’ll hopefully see some of you at the amazing social events on Saturday and Sunday evening where we will see our awards winners and get a chance to have some fun.”
BVNA chief executive Huw Jones said: “We are delighted to launch our first hybrid congress, building on the success of our previous events that bring the veterinary nursing community together, and are now reaching out to remote delegates nationally and internationally.
“We have a full and exciting programme that can be viewed in our digital congress guide that combines learning, information and networking. The event proves an ideal opportunity to meet other veterinary nurses in a relaxed and friendly environment, and even have some fun.”
BVNA Congress 2021 takes place from Saturday 2 October to Monday 4 October. For more information, visit the BVNA website.