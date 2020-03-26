26 Mar 2020
Association’s president implores veterinary nurses to be “part of the solution and not the problem” as the coronavirus crisis continues.
The BVNA has released updated guidance for VNs in practice in the wake of the Government’s announcements this week designed to “flatten the curve” of coronavirus infection.
Despite initial confusion following Monday’s announcement by prime minister Boris Johnson about the businesses that could remain open and services that could be provided, it has been confirmed veterinary practices are exempt from the business closure order.
The BVNA is having weekly update meetings with the BVA, RCVS and other organisations to ensure it can give the most up-to-date information during the ever-changing situation.
The guidance stated: “For the next three weeks we are in a ‘lockdown’. We must only provide urgent and emergency care; this is treatment that cannot wait three weeks.
“We must also be practising social distancing.”
Veterinary professionals are urged to follow this advice:
BVNA president Jo Hinde said: “I implore all veterinary staff to follow current advice and make changes so you can do your bit to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“These Government-imposed restrictions are non-negotiable for the next three weeks. Let’s all work together to help save lives, and be a part of the solution and not the problem.”
The BVNA members advisory service is available for its members needing support or advice – and for nurses facing financial hardship, the Daphne Shipman Benevolent Fund could help.