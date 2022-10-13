13 Oct 2022
Anne Ward, Lizzie Hackney, Robyn Lowe, Ciar Pembroke and Kirsty Cavill all received awards at the ceremony, held at the association’s annual congress in Telford (7 to 9 October).
Kirsty Cavill receives the Blue Cross Vet Nurse of the Year award from Paul Manktelow, Blue Cross director of veterinary clinical services.
Vet nurses were celebrated at the 2022 BVNA Congress Awards as winners were revealed at the organisation’s flagship event in Telford last weekend (7 to 9 October).
The accolades were handed out during the congress’ feline-themed dinner dance on Saturday 8 October, held at Telford International Centre.
The awards and their winners were:
In memory of VN and BVNA council member Jean Turner, this award is for a veterinary nurse who has been a positive role model and advocate for the veterinary nursing profession.
Winner: Anne Ward
For a veterinary nurse who has gone the extra mile to improve and maintain feline well-being – be that in a clinical or non-clinical environment.
Winner: Lizzie Hackney
For a veterinary nurse who has paved the way for promoting mental health support and equality within the profession.
Winner: Robyn Lowe
Award for articles that have encouraged discussions, driven positive change or improved clinical standards in practice.
Winner: Ciar Pembroke.
Winner: Kirsty Cavill, head nurse at The Vet Connection in Leatherhead and volunteer veterinary nursing advisor at Canine Arthritis Management.
Mrs Cavill won the award as an advocate for senior patients and the day-to-day management to support pets in chronic pain from arthritis, making a significant impact on their welfare.
After being announced as the winner, Mrs Cavill said: “I was extremely surprised and truly humbled to have been given this prestigious award.
“Being entrusted to care for an owner’s beloved pet and helping to facilitate the human-animal bond is a privilege, which I never take for granted. To be recognised by Blue Cross in this way is an absolute honour.”