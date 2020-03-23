23 Mar 2020
In a statement posted on its blog, the association advises profession to make the most of online chat forums, emails and telephone calls during coronavirus crisis.
The BVNA has released a statement thanking the veterinary community for its hard work and dedication following the coronavirus outbreak, and urges vets and VNs to keep lines of communication open.
In its first statement regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, which it posted on its blog, the organisation said it had been “working hard” behind the scenes to gather information and stay up to date as the UK rallied to battle the pandemic, and reassured the profession it would continue to support it as the situation develops.
In the statement, BVNA president Jo Hinde said: “We are in unprecedented, worrying times for both human and animal welfare.
“Firstly, I would like to say a huge thank you to all members of the veterinary community for your continued hard work and dedication since this outbreak began.
“The BVNA has been working hard behind the scenes to gather information and stay up to date with this fast-paced situation.
“We are in regular contact with other leading veterinary organisations to ensure nurses’ needs are recognised and considered along with every member of the veterinary team.”
The statement highlighted the importance of communication as more social distancing measures are put in place and more individuals go into self-isolation.
It said: “I [Mrs Hinde] would like to ask you all to keep talking. As more self-isolation and social distancing measures are put in place then the world can feel a very lonely and scary place.
“Make use of online chat forums, emails and telephone calls to stay in touch with your veterinary family. BVNA members can access the BVNA Members’ Advisory Service helpline and anyone can contact organisations such as Vetlife.”
The statement also revealed the organisation was following the Government’s “social distancing” guidelines, with its staff now operating from home, and face-to-face meetings and events on hold for the coming months.
To finish, it said: “This is by no means ‘business as usual’, but by working together, the veterinary profession will do its upmost to continue to provide safe working environments for their staff and vital veterinary services for their clients.”
Read the full statement on the BVNA’s blog.