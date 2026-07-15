15 Jul 2026
Researchers at the University of Nottingham are inviting cat owners to share their experiences of attending veterinary practices in a new survey.
Cat owners are being encouraged to take part in a new study exploring their experiences of veterinary treatment, including antibiotic prescription.
Researchers at the University of Nottingham’s vet school have developed a nationwide questionnaire and say they are particularly keen to hear from owners who have visited their practice recently.
Marnie Brennan, director of the school’s Centre for Evidence-based Veterinary Medicine, said owner perspectives were “really important” in determining suitable treatment options.
She added: “By taking part in this survey, cat owners have an opportunity to share their views and experiences of medicating cats, helping us to better understand their preferences and any challenges they face.”
The project, which is being funded by the VMD, comes amid increasing focus on antibiotic usage in companion animals, including the launch of substantial reduction targets last autumn.
Last month, the Responsible Use of Medicines Alliance – Companion Animal and Equine (RUMA CA&E) also unveiled new support materials for practices which it hopes will help to inspire change.
The survey will remain open to UK-based cat owners aged 18 or over until 7 August.