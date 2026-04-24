24 Apr 2026
Ceva has launched a bitesize CPD video series alongside its campaign.
The videos from Ceva have been launched with other resources ahead of Feline Hypertension Awareness Months in May and June.
A major animal health company has launched a campaign urging veterinary professionals to take cats’ blood pressure ahead of Feline Hypertension Awareness Months in May and June.
Ceva Animal Health has launched the Challenge 20 initiative, which encourages vets and vet nurses to screen and record more than 20 new feline blood pressure measurements per practice in cats at increased risk.
That includes cats with concurrent diseases such as chronic kidney disease and hyperthyroidism, those with signs of target organ damage and all cats aged seven years or older.
Clinicians who log 20 new blood pressure measurements will receive a £20 voucher for every 20 cats measured and a clinical feedback session with a Ceva technical vet, who will work with the practice to identify any training requirements and create a tailored plan.
Ceva senior product manager Andrew Fullerton said: “[More than] 1,200 cats were screened during Ceva’s 2025 feline hypertension campaign and a third of them were identified as hypertensive.
“The blood pressure checks will not only enable vets and vet nurses to ‘test, detect and treat’ cats at risk, but it will also allow them to access unique tailored support from Ceva to track progress and fine-tune their approach to monitoring and treating cats with feline hypertension.”
The company is supporting the campaign with resources for vet practices including posters and leaflets for cat owners, email content and a social media toolkit.
Ceva Academy is also hosting a free feline hypertension bitesize CPD video series.
“Under pressure: management of feline hypertension and concurrent disease” offers 1.5 hours of CPD spread across eight videos presented by RVC professor of small animal internal medicine and nephrology Rosanne Jepson.
The series is said to provide practical guidance on complex case management and an overview of diagnosis and treatment pathways for CKD and hyperthyroidism.
It will help delegates recognise feline hypertension and the need for a proactive approach and covers evidence-led strategies for managing the condition and its common comorbidities.