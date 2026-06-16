16 Jun 2026
The event delivers seven hours of CPD on topics including advanced wound care, fracture repair and career growth.
Registrations are now open for the College of Animal Welfare’s (CAW) Advanced Veterinary Nursing Congress.
The virtual event, which will take place on Thursday 10 September over Zoom, explores advanced professional practice, focusing on advanced veterinary nursing skills and knowledge.
It offers seven hours of CPD delivered by a range of industry experts on topics including advanced wound care, holistic emergency and critical care nursing and enhancing knowledge of fracture repair.
The congress will also cover practical routes for career growth and an overview of transfusion medicine.
Delegates can engage with the speakers in live interactive Q&A sessions and access on-demand recordings of the talks.
CAW CPD and events manager Claire Gregory said: “This congress offers delegates the opportunity to refresh and advance their skills across a wide range of topics.
“Whether you have completed an advanced VN qualification, or are considering taking that next career step, this congress will have something for you.
“Our experienced speakers will delve deeper into key content, offering practical tips and knowledge to take back into practice.”
Registration can be found at Eventbrite, with early-bird discounts available until 17 July.