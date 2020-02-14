14 Feb 2020
Veterinary nurses can take advantage of course discount during the month by using a special online code.
The College of Animal Welfare (CAW) is offering a discount on all CPD courses when booked online throughout February.
VNs can take advantage of a 30% discount on all CAW CPD courses until 29 February.
The discount can be claimed by entering the code LOVECPD20 at the online checkout, with no limit to how many times the code can be redeemed throughout the month.
Full-day or half-day courses are available, as well as early bird courses.
To view and book discounted CPD courses, visit the college’s website.