2 Mar 2022
The College of Animal Welfare (CAW) Head Nurse Congress is returning for a virtual event, with bookings now open and an early bird rate available until 11 March.
The event – sponsored by the Veterinary Management Group (VMG) and set to take place on Thursday 5 May from 9am to 5pm – is aimed specifically at head veterinary nurses and practice managers, exploring the responsibilities and challenges behind the roles.
During the online event, delegates will be able to listen to a range of talks from expert speakers and gain eight hours of CPD.
Programme highlights for the congress include:
CAW’s short course and events administrator Claire Gregory said: “We’re delighted to have secured a range of fantastic speakers for this year’s congress, who will be delivering a variety of insightful lectures to help head nurses get the very best out of their nursing teams.
“We are looking forward to what is set to be another exciting opportunity for those involved in veterinary practice management to come together to gain valuable CPD.”
For the full congress agenda and more information on how to book, visit the CAW website or telephone 01480 422060.