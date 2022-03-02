Vet Anne-Marie Svendsen Aylott from PurpleCat Coaching starting congress with a talk about emotional intelligence skills.

Vet Gemma Barmby from Vet Dynamics discussing how to juggle your managerial and clinical workloads.

Vets Jessica May and Silvia Janska from Flexee answering the questions everyone is asking about flexible working.

Vet Claire Hodgson from British Veterinary Chronic Illness Support delivering a presentation about how to support the return-to-work journey.

Chris White from the VMG speaking about how to embrace change.

Vet Libby Kemkaran-Thompson from Kemkaran Consulting discussing confidence for leadership, looking at how to trust and inspire.

‘Insightful lectures’

CAW’s short course and events administrator Claire Gregory said: “We’re delighted to have secured a range of fantastic speakers for this year’s congress, who will be delivering a variety of insightful lectures to help head nurses get the very best out of their nursing teams.