23 Jun 2022
The congress, set to take place on 1 September, is a one-day virtual event that will explore advanced professional practice, focusing on advanced veterinary nursing skills and knowledge.
The College of Animal Welfare (CAW) is set to launch its first Advanced Veterinary Nursing Congress later this year.
The event, sponsored by Medivet, will be the first of its kind for the college and will host a line-up of industry professionals who will be speaking on topics including:
Delegates will be able to network with fellow veterinary nurses, as well as access a virtual exhibition featuring companies including Vets4Pets, VetSkill and Medivet.
Claire Gregory, CAW CPD and events manager, said: “Advanced Veterinary Nursing Congress provides veterinary nurses with the ideal opportunity to enhance their professional practice, network with fellow nurses and achieve seven hours of CPD. We are looking forward to launching another valuable opportunity for learning and development.”
Delegates who book their place before 8 July 2022 can attend the congress for the discounted early bird price of £125 plus VAT – a saving of £60.
A full event agenda and further details about how to book, can be found online or by telephoning 01480 422060.