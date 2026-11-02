2 Nov 2026
Vets will be able to attend a range of virtual and in-person events covering emergency and critical care, exotics and small furries, leadership and more.
In-person events for 2027 include ECG case studies and emergency surgery.
The College of Animal Welfare (CAW) has announced it will be running both online and in-person CPD events for veterinary surgeons as well as vet nurses next year.
CAW said the decision to expand its range of congresses and CPD offerings follows the success of its one-day VN events this year.
Virtual congresses for vets – which are delivered via Zoom – scheduled for next year include the ECC Congress, Clinical Cases Congress, Exotics and Small Furries Congress and Leadership Congress.
In-person events, held in Leeds or Huntingdon, include ECG case studies, Emergency Surgery and Leadership in Practice.
CAW CPD and events manager Claire Gregory said: “We have seen strong demand for our veterinary nursing congresses, with delegates valuing the combination of high-quality speakers, relevant content, ease of access and affordable pricing.
“We are delighted to extend this approach to veterinary surgeons, offering a diverse range of learning opportunities that support both clinical excellence and professional development.”
All events offer six hours of CPD – vets can find the full 2027 CPD programme at CAW’s website.