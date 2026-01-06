6 Jan 2026
CPD topics include emergency and critical care, anaesthesia and making practices more friendly toward the species.
Registrations have opened for the College of Animal Welfare’s (CAW) 2026 Rabbits and Small Furries Congress.
Held online via Zoom from 9:30am to 4:30pm on Thursday 23 April, the virtual event focuses on the nursing care of rabbits and other small mammals in vet practice and will deliver seven hours of CPD.
The CAW event features lectures and live question-and-answer sessions with a range of expert industry speakers including RCVS-recognised zoo and wildlife medicine specialist Molly Varga Smith and RVNs Craig Tessyman and Emma Gerrard.
Topics will include emergency and critical care, anaesthesia, hamster care, guinea pig behaviour and ways to make practices rabbit-friendly.
CAW CPD and events manager Claire Gregory said: “The Rabbits and Small Furries Congress is all about equipping veterinary professionals with practical knowledge that truly benefits patient care.
“We’re excited to bring together passionate individuals for a day of learning, discussion and collaboration focused on improving the lives of these unique species.”
Registration for the congress can be found at Eventbrite.