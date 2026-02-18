18 Feb 2026
Nominations have opened for Pet Blood Bank’s awards, which are being supported by the CVS Group for a second successive year.
Nominations have opened for the Heart of Pet Blood Bank awards, which are due to take place in June and are sponsored by CVS Vets for the second successive year.
Group chief executive Richard Fairman said: “The work Pet Blood Bank UK does is truly lifesaving and its impact is felt every single day by veterinary teams and the pets they care for.
“We are incredibly proud to support the Pet Blood Bank Awards once again, because these awards celebrate the extraordinary people, practices and donor dogs who give so much to the charity.
“Their commitment, compassion and dedication make an immense difference, and we are honoured to stand alongside Pet Blood Bank in recognising and supporting their vital work.”
The awards are divided into four categories and Pet Blood Bank officials say they want to hear about the dogs, people and veterinary practices who have gone further than most to support the charity’s work.
Nicole Osborne, from the organisation, said: “Pet Blood Bank is a charity made up of a passionate, enthusiastic and supportive community who consistently go above and beyond for us.
“We are so excited to recognise their contributions and be able to again thank them with these awards – and for a second year running with CVS’ support.”
Nominations will remain open until the end of March. More details are available via the awards’ website.