27 Jul 2026
Officials say three animals have entered their care following the deaths of their companions in the recent extreme heat as they warned the needs of other species may have been overlooked.
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A welfare charity has pleaded for greater vigilance after taking three small pets into its care following the deaths of their companions in the summer’s extreme heat.
Senior vets have acknowledged the “serious challenge” posed by rising temperatures, but say they are working to raise risk awareness among both clinicians and pet owners.
But Blue Cross officials fear other species may have been overlooked because of an emphasis on the specific needs of dogs in heat-related communications.
The organisation has spoken out after the hot weather claimed the lives of a chinchilla and rabbit whose surviving companions are now in the care of its Kimpton rehoming centre in Hertfordshire.
A female guinea pig has also entered the care of another Blue Cross site in Oxfordshire following the death of her sister.
The three bereaved owners are said to have contacted the charity within days of each other, and officials say they have not seen any similar incidents before.
Hertfordshire centre manager Kellie Brooks said the surviving chinchilla had also been showing signs of distress and the owner was concerned about how frequently the animal would be checked while they were away on holiday.
She added: “These cases are a stark reminder that small animals like rabbits, guinea pigs and chinchillas are especially vulnerable to heat stress and heatstroke.
“They can deteriorate incredibly quickly in high temperatures, and sadly the consequences can be fatal.
“If you’re worried about your pet coping in the heat, don’t wait – seek advice as soon as possible.”
Although conditions have eased in recent weeks following the record-breaking temperatures recorded during May and June, forecasters have not ruled out the prospect of further heatwaves and temperatures are set to rise again in southern areas of the UK this week.
Blue Cross has acknowledged the “vital” role played by vets in ensuring the owners of smaller pets are aware of how vulnerable they can be in hot temperatures and urged them to continue reinforcing that message.
But they are worried that while much of the public discourse during recent hot spells focused on the risks to dogs, many people do not know the risks that other species can also face.
BVA president Rob Williams said: “Taking care of pets during increasingly hot summers is a serious challenge for owners and data from BVA’s Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey shows that vets are continuing to see a high number of animals needing treatment for conditions like heatstroke.
“Each year, we support our members by highlighting the dangers of hot weather to pet owners, working closely with the Met Office, mainstream media and across social media platforms to flag the risks and help pet owners recognise the signs their animals may be struggling or need to see a vet.”
The association also offers species-specific hot weather guidance on its website.