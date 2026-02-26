26 Feb 2026
Officials say the project will allow them to expand their care offer and secure the long-term future of its operations.
Celia Hammond, pictured with some rescued cats.
An animal charity has launched an appeal to raise around £500,000 towards the development of a new rescue centre in south-east London.
The Celia Hammond Animal Trust estimates it has rehomed more than 73,000 animals and neutered around 450,000 more since its launch by the former model, pictured, 40 years ago.
Now, the group is building a new rescue facility next to its veterinary clinic in Lewisham, which it says will enable it to expand its care offer.
Trustee Naomi Sheen said: “Once operational, our new rescue and rehoming centre on Friendly Street will secure the future of our Lewisham hub for decades to come.”
Although the initial phases have been funded through legacy gifts, a JustGiving appeal has now been launched to fund construction of the main building, which it is estimated will cost around £495,000.