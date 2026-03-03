3 Mar 2026
– Bella Moss Foundation resources include an online hygiene self-audit tool for vet practices.
Image: nobeastsofierce / Adobe Stock
A charity has launched free new resources to help veterinary practices improve infection prevention and promote responsible antimicrobial use.
The Bella Moss Foundation has marked its 20th anniversary with the launch of newly revised infection control guidelines that provide a practical framework for the prevention and management of infectious agents in practice.
Originally collated in 2015 by Louise O’Dwyer, Pam Mosedale and Tim Nuttall, the guidelines have been updated by RCVS-recognised specialist in zoo and wildlife medicine Neil Forbes.
The resources include clear sanitation protocols for clinical and non-clinical areas, staff training materials to embed consistent hygiene standards across practices, and guidance on positive surveillance for hospital-acquired infections.
They also include a comprehensive online hygiene self-audit tool to help vet practices assess and enhance their infection control procedures.
Charity officials said: “By improving hygiene standards and antimicrobial stewardship in clinical settings, the foundation aims to reduce the risk of resistant infections affecting both animals and their owners.”
Visit the website for more information.