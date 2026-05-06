6 May 2026
PDSA leaders said the safety net had ‘disappeared’ for many in a new report examining what it sees as the inequality of pet care.
New fears have been raised of an imminent “pet health “crisis” linked to rising care costs and broader economic pressures.
Research commissioned by the PDSA found around one in 10 pet owners had cut back on their own essentials, with similar proportions either delaying care or going into debt, to pay their bills.
The charity estimated that it provided care to more than 420,000 animals last year and is currently developing plans which it hopes will help tens of thousands more.
But its inaugural Pet Health Inequality Report warned there was already a substantial and growing need for help because of what it described as “petflation”.
It said: “The financial pressures resulting from a sustained cost of living crisis, combined with rising veterinary costs, have ignited a pet health crisis across the country.
“For many thousands of families, the safety net has disappeared, leaving PDSA as their only hope.”
The stark message is based on a survey of around 4,500 UK adults, carried out for the charity by the polling organisation YouGov.
Although barely one-fifth (22%) of participants reported pet ownership being more expensive than they had anticipated, 61% said their cost of living had increased in the past year, leading to knock-on effects on their ability to care for their animals.
Only 36% said they would be able to pay for an unexpected surgery, with 5% reporting they would have to have their pets euthanised in such circumstances, while 10% said they had cut back on their own food, heating or essential travel to prioritise their pets.
A similar number (9%) said they had gone into debt to afford pet ownership, while 11% said they had delayed visiting their vet because of financial fears – a proportion which the charity said equates to nearly three million pet owners.
PDSA chief veterinary advisor Steve Howard said: “There are some real warning signs in here for the future if things continue to go in the direction that they are and for us as a charity.”
The charity is working on plans to increase its care capacity in a move it believes will help them to provide treatment for an extra 30,000 animals over the next three years.
Mr Howard acknowledged those efforts would only go so far in addressing the current problem, but argued that greater professional recognition of the need for contextualised care could also help.
The issue’s importance was emphasised by survey findings showing 20% would be embarrassed to admit they could not afford recommended treatment.
Meanwhile, twice as many owners with household incomes of less than £25,000 (6%) feared their pets being taken away from them if they could not afford treatment than those earning over the threshold (3%).
Mr Howard also pleaded for owners not to feel guilty about switching to a cheaper pet food, which 17% of participants said they had, arguing that the quality and completeness of the food was most important.
Advice on pet care affordability is available via www.pdsa.org.uk