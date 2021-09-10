10 Sept 2021
Survey, sent to clients at The Plymouth Veterinary Group, showed an “overwhelming” positive response towards the role nurse consultations play in the overall health care of pets.
Nicola Lakeman.
Clients place a high value on veterinary nurses and the role they have in practices, a research study has found.
As part of her Master’s in Advanced Veterinary Nursing programme at the University of Glasgow, RVN Nicola Lakeman conducted research looking at client satisfaction surrounding veterinary nurse clinics.
A survey was sent out to clients at The Plymouth Veterinary Group – part of IVC Evidensia – and received 119 responses, with an “overwhelming” positive response towards the role nurse consultations play in the overall health care of their pet.
Clients were asked questions based on several areas, including client expectations, perceived value, perceived quality, customer loyalty and complaint behaviour.
The study results show that clients like seeing nurses; they value their time, their knowledge and want to see RVNs for appointments they are trained to undertake, and that it is acceptable to be charged for these appointments.
The range of questions were based around a proposed model for gauging consultation skills with quantitative methods. With this scoring system it showed that clients agreed that their experience was a good, positive one, with a satisfaction rating of 10 (most satisfied) from more than 40% of respondents.
Ms Lakeman said: “Many practices still don’t use their RVNs to their full potential, with many RVNs not feeling confident to undertake appointments.
“Hopefully seeing these responses will help to give RVNs the boost they need. Clients do value RVNs and their role in practice.”
Ms Lakeman has now completed her master’s and will be revealing more details from the survey in the coming months, but felt there were parts RVNs needed to see now to lift their spirits with a bit of positivity. She said: “RVNs are feeling demoralised by the whole situation we are going through and I want nurses to know that clients really value nurse clinics.”