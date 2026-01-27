27 Jan 2026
Microbiome round table will “provide practical, evidence-based insights that veterinary professionals can apply immediately”.
Image: Purina
Veterinary professionals across the UK and Europe have been invited to a free webinar focusing on the microbiome and intestinal disorders in puppies and kittens.
Purina Institute’s Microbiome Forum Round Table promises an expert-led discussion on how managing early-life gastrointestinal diseases can impact long-term health outcomes.
The 90-minute online session, “From Early Care to Lifelong Health: Diarrhoea Management in Puppies and Kittens”, takes place at 6pm UK time on Thursday 12 February.
It is open to veterinary surgeons, nurses and technicians, and is said to provide practical, clinically relevant insights that can be applied immediately in practice.
The session will explore the mechanisms by which enteritis – such as giardiasis and parvoviral enteritis – compromise gut integrity and increases chronic disease risk.
It will also help clinicians assess when antibiotic therapy is appropriate for puppies and kittens, offer strategies to minimise antibiotic-associated dysbiosis and implement best-practice protocols for managing acute diarrhoea to mitigate dysbiosis, preserve gut barrier function and reduce future gastrointestinal and dermatological disorders.
Panellists will include vets Ana Rostaher, Camile Torres-Henderson, Stefan Unterer and Michelle van Lienden, while Jan Suchodolski will chair and moderate the discussion.
Head of the Purina Institute Natalia Wagemans said: “Our goal is to provide practical, evidence-based insights that veterinary professionals can apply immediately to improve long-term outcomes for pets.
“By focusing on real-world application rather than theory alone, the Purina Institute Microbiome Forum Round Table helps clinicians stay at the forefront of gut health science.”
The session will be available on demand for registered participants and live audio and subtitles will be available in more than 50 languages.
Attendees can register for the event for free at the Purina Institute’s website.