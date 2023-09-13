13 Sept 2023
Tributes have flooded in for the popular veterinary business trainer, Bobbie Flight, who has died aged 57.
A well-known veterinary business training leader has been hailed as a “shining light” of the sector following her sudden death aged 57.
Officials of MWI Animal Health UK said they have been “devastated” by the death of Bobbie Flight, who headed its Business Academy programme.
Initially training as a nurse, Ms Flight achieved a registered animal nursing auxillary qualification in 1985 before moving into a sales role with Willingtons Veterinary Supplies two years later.
Following spells with NVS and Bayer Animal Health, she joined Intervet UK in 2003, where she played a key role in the development of a CPD portfolio for vets, nurses, receptionists and practice owners alike.
Her training career continued after she joined the then St Francis Buying Group – which later became the MWI Buying Group – in 2012, where she was a key figure in the growth of its Business Academy programme.
Senior director Alan White said: “From the moment Bobbie joined the team she not only brought her infectious energy and creativity, but also a real knowledge and insight into an industry she clearly loved – and which loved her back.
“She built the business academy from scratch and gave it immediate credibility. We are so grateful for the time she spent in our team.”
The news of Ms Flight’s death prompted an outpouring of tributes from colleagues and friends across the sector, including one online post describing her as “a beautiful soul inside and out”.
Key account manager Lizzie Major said: “Mostly as a close friend, but as a fellow veterinary nurse and a work colleague to the end, I know I speak on behalf of all those close to her, all those who have worked with her, and all those who have been lucky enough to have gained some wisdom and inspiration from her, that she will be desperately missed.
“She was a once met, never forgotten character with a zest for life that thankfully leaves us with such wonderful memories.”
A funeral service for Ms Flight, who died on 23 August, will be held at Greenacres, Epping Forest at 1pm on 3 November.