28 Aug 2020
College creates VN training centre at Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service, with applications open to study VetSkill Level 3 Diploma in Veterinary Nursing at new facility.
A student veterinary nurse in the reception area at Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service.
The College of Animal Welfare (CAW) has announced it is setting up a satellite training centre at a West Midlands referral hospital.
The expansion at Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service in Solihull means veterinary practices in the west midlands region have the option to send VNs to study in a hospital with top referral facilities.
Frank Taylor, vice-principal veterinary studies at The CAW, said: “Willows is led by internationally renowned specialists committed to providing the very highest standards of veterinary care. It is the perfect environment for budding veterinary nurses to learn the skills required to become a successful RVN.”
Applications have now opened to study the VetSkill Level 3 Diploma in Veterinary Nursing at the new CAW Solihull. The course is open to anyone wishing to undertake the diploma as a stand-alone qualification or to train as an apprentice using the Apprenticeship Standard in Veterinary Nursing.
The academic course will run on a day release basis for two years, with teaching getting under way from 7 September.
Tom Reilly, head of clinical support services for Willows, said: “In working in conjunction with The CAW and launching a new satellite training centre at Willows, it will not only train and qualify our own nurses on site, but also help to train student nurses from fellow Linnaeus practices and SVNs from our referring veterinary practices.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for Willows to enter the educational side of veterinary nursing, to grow our own students, to influence nursing for the future generations and to showcase the hospital to our referring practices via their nursing teams.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all SVNs starting their programme in September will attend classes via the college’s virtual teaching platforms, with sessions also recorded and made available to students afterwards.
The next possible return date for face-to-face lectures under consideration by The CAW is January 2021. For full course details, visit the CAW website or telephone 01480 422060.
The expansion follows news of a world-first residency programme to provide specialist training to RVNs launching at Willows in September.