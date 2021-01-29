29 Jan 2021
Askham Bryan College’s veterinary nursing department is hosting its third annual congress on Monday 15 February, with 10 speakers lined up.
A snapshot of the forum at the Veterinary Nursing Congress.
Ten speakers will present on developments and research in veterinary nursing when a college’s third annual congress moves online.
Askham Bryan College’s veterinary nursing department is hosting the event on Monday 15 February from 9am to 5pm, and will cover developments and research in veterinary nursing, alongside breakout rooms for networking and virtual industry stalls.
Professionals and students from across the VN profession are invited.
Sarah Reynolds-Golding, head of the York college’s veterinary nursing department, said: “We are thrilled to welcome our guests and speakers to a new and accessible format for this year’s conference.
“The response has been positive as we have more time and space online to bring in additional industry stalls from previous years, and offer accessible recordings of the presentations post-event.
“The virtual congress is a fantastic opportunity that enables us to bring together many professionals so we can share current practice and upcoming developments.”
Racheal Marshall, head of clinical nursing at Vets Now, said: “It’s great to have everyone take part in the congress. I am really looking forward to speaking at the event; even though we cannot meet in person we are all still able to come together to learn, share our experiences and network with nursing colleagues.”
To register for the event, attendees can contact the Askham Bryan College Veterinary Nursing Team via [email protected]
The full programme is at available on the Askham Bryan College website.