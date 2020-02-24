24 Feb 2020
A veterinary nurse from Nottinghamshire is in the running for a prestigious industry award thanks to her willingness to go the extra mile.
RVN Kylie Bradshaw, of Byron Vets in Nottingham, is one of the final three candidates for the Head Nurse of the Year award – part of the Ceva Animal Welfare Awards.
Miss Bradshaw qualified as an RVN in 2011 and said it was a “shock” to hear she had made it to the finals, adding: “It’s a lovely feeling to even be nominated, so to make it to the finals is amazing.”
Miss Bradshaw said: “My grandad used to rescue injured birds and nurse them back to health. He was always bringing in waifs and strays, and that influenced me.
“I’ve wanted to be a veterinary nurse ever since I can remember and the best part of the job, for me, is knowing I have helped to improve the health of an animal.”
As well as being dedicated to patient and client care, Miss Bradshaw is also broadening her skills by studying for the Improve International Nurses Certificate in Anaesthesia qualification.
Her enthusiasm for the subject is already paying off as, on her suggestion, a new machine has been purchased, which allows better monitoring of patients during surgeries, providing an extra layer of safety – especially during more complex procedures.
Vet Claudine Lowsoski from Ashfield House Hospital said: “Kylie is bringing back different ideas from the course, which are improving our services – a real sign of her commitment to go above and beyond.
“She is a super member of the team, and we are all really proud of her and thrilled she is a finalist.”