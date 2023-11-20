20 Nov 2023
Individuals from IVC Evidensia raise £6,000 for StreetVet in high-level fund-raising effort.
The IVC Evidensia team after completing the epic climb.
A team of 18 individuals from IVC Evidensia has raised £6,000 by staging a charity climb of The O2 in London.
The company has made StreetVet its current cause of choice and is attempting to raise £100,000 to enable it to support its work reaching the pets of homeless people.
The climb of The O2 – which was led by chief executive Simon Smith and featured vets, VNs, graduates and members of the leadership team – comes after the group also exclusively sponsored the StreetVet calendar for 2024.
John Dinsdale, country medical director for IVC Evidensia, was on the walk. He said: ”Although it was a freezing cold day, we’re pleased to have completed the challenge and add even more to our StreetVet fund-raising total.
“StreetVet is such a vital charity, helping pets and owners facing homelessness. I’m proud that we’re helping them make a difference.”
Donations to the climb can still be made via the event’s JustGiving page.