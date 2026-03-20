‘Defining role’

She added: “Congress played a defining role in the history of the BSAVA, its contributions [are] recognised, the emotional connection is heard loud and clear. However, we have to evolve and learn from what we’re being told regarding what it is that people want to hear, rather than just the format they want it in… the spirit of congress needs to live on in some of the things that we do, rather than as a traditional event.”