23 Mar 2026
Free specialist-led session aims to help build confidence in managing emergency situations, improving team communication and delivering effective CPR in practice.
CPR event will be led by vet Ellie Jenkinson, who holds a Certificate in Advanced Veterinary Practice.
Veterinary professionals have been invited to attend a free webinar on CPR.
South Downs Veterinary Referrals is hosting the complimentary hour-long session, “CPR in practice: from basis to advanced life support” at 12:30pm on Wednesday 25 March on Microsoft Teams.
Designed for both vets and vet nurses, the event is led by vet Ellie Jenkinson, who holds a Certificate in Advanced Veterinary Practice (ECC) and has extensive experience managing emergency cases, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
The session aims to help build confidence in managing emergency situations, improving team communication and delivering effective CPR in practice.
It is split into two parts, covering basic life support – including initial patient assessment, the “ABC” approach to CPR and effective communication – and advanced life support, including ECG interpretation, recognising and treating abnormal rhythms, monitoring during resuscitation and advanced life support techniques.
An interactive question-and-answer will be available with Dr Jenkinson at the end of the session.