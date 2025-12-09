9 Dec 2025
‘Critically low’ stocks prompts urgent blood donor appeal
The charity has seen a fall in appointments and new registrations ahead of the festive period.
Pet Blood Bank donors TIlly and Orla.
Pet Blood Bank UK has issued an urgent appeal for dogs to donate blood this winter after supplies dropped to “critically low levels”.
The charity needs to collect 800 units before Christmas to rebuild safe blood levels over the festive period.
Rising demand for blood – coinciding with a “sharp drop” in appointments and an 18% decrease in new donor registrations – has left supplies at their lowest levels this year.
Saving lives
Pet Blood Bank UK is running donation sessions across the country, with each donation able to save the lives of up to four other dogs.
Dogs must weigh over 25 kg, be aged between one and eight years old, and be fit, healthy and confident meeting new people.
Pet Blood Bank vets provide canine donors with a full health check before taking their donation, and donors also receive a goody bag and toy for participating.
Owners can find out more information and register their dog at www.petbloodbankuk.org or by calling 01509 232222.