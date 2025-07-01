1 Jul 2025
StreetVet, which provides vital free veterinary care for the pets of those experiencing homelessness, has been named as the CVS Group’s new Charity of the Year.
A host of fund-raising events are expected to take place in the coming months, while Pennies “digital charity boxes” will also be installed at around 400 CVS practices, enabling clients to support the cause if they choose to.
CVS chief executive Richard Fairman said the charity’s work is “incredibly important” and that it was “the popular choice of our colleagues and that fits with our purpose in giving the best possible care to animals”.
He added: “Over the next year, I know that our colleagues right across the country will do all they can to raise funds to support StreetVet and make a real difference on the ground.”
StreetVet head of marketing and fund-raising Collette Sheaff said the charity is “incredibly proud to have been chosen” for the partnership.
She continued: “By helping the pets, we are helping their owners, too. Unfortunately, the need for our services continues to rise significantly, especially since the cost-of-living crisis.
“Funding is crucial in allowing us to meet this increase in demand, so all the funds raised will have a significant impact in helping us to continue the vital work we do at StreetVet.”